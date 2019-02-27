Greetings, members of the local Calais and worldwide community! We are pleased to present our newest website, designed to be easier to view on tablets and phones for the convenience and enjoyment of our digital readership. Here, subscribers will be able to access the top stories from the Calais Advertiser every week, as well as being able to access the PDF version of the full paper.

We hope you like our new look and we look forward to continuing to provide you with all the news from way Down East!